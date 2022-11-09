France: operators agree to hold back on gambling ads during World Cup

Several operators have signed charters agreeing to reduce the number of gambling ads broadcast.

France.- The French gambling regulator l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has announced that several gambling operators and advertisers have signed agreements aimed at controlling the amount of gambling advertising during the World Cup. It said operators had signed four charters, including a promise to reduce the number of gambling ads in each commercial break from four to three.

The other charters contain provisions intended to moderate advertising on radio, billboards and digital as well as on TV. The ANJ said they are based on the results of a public consultation that looked into the much-criticised saturation of gambling ads during Euro 2020.

Two of the charters are revisions of existing agreements focusing on television and radio. One of those stipulates the number of gambling ads that can be shown per break, which has been reduced from four to three. Meanwhile, a new charter on display advertising includes a promise not to advertise gambling near schools and addiction support centres and to reduce advertising at train and metro stations. Responsible gambling advertising will replace many existing ads.

Finally, a charter on digital advertising requires operators not to advertise gambling directly to minors or vulnerable people. It also has norms on how influencers and ambassadors can be used. The charter will apply to all operators and members of the Digital Alliance.

ANJ president Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin said: “Following Euro 2020, the ANJ initiated an ambitious action plan to moderate the content of gambling advertisements and the advertising pressure to which audiences are exposed. A few days before the start of the World Cup, the signing of these charters in a spirit of co-regulation sends a strong signal to promote responsible advertising.

“The period ahead is crucial because it will allow everyone to verify that advertising in the gambling sector has changed and that the commitments made are being respected.”

French gambling regulator introduces new bonus rules

Last month, the ANJ published new guidelines on bonuses and rewards as part of its review of gambling marketing. The new rules aim to ensure commercial transparency and consumer safeguards.

The regulator said that it wanted to improve the transparency of incentives ahead of the FIFA World Cup and that “specific guidelines are required to improve market standards“. It’s drawn up a list of information that operators must display to players who take advantage of offers.

Meanwhile, the ANJ announced the creation of a new independent Sanctions Committee to oversee disciplinary duties. The committee comprises six members representing the government, judiciary and legal systems.

The committee will work independently from the ANJ and deal with issuing sanctions “such as warnings, suspensions, penalties and criminal charges” against companies who are found to have broken French gambling law. It will have the power to order reviews into licensees’ key personnel and management.