BEGE celebrates 15 years as Eastern Europe’s gaming expo

Press release.- The significant event for the gaming industry in Eastern Europe – the Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (BEGE) – will bring together leading companies, innovators, and industry representatives on November 27th and 28 for its 15th-anniversary edition. In celebration of this milestone, the organisers have prepared numerous surprises and special awards.

Once again, BEGE will offer a rich program, uniting industry leaders, investors, and successful entrepreneurs to share ideas, technologies, and inspiration. Visitors Will have a unique opportunity to explore the latest gaming technologies, try out innovative solutions, and enjoy impressive demonstrations.

Traditionally, the first and second days of the event feature the EEGS conference, where internationally recognised speakers will present analyses and discussions critical to the development of the gaming industry. Special panels will provide a platform for leading gaming experts to discuss the future of the industry, emerging trends, and initiatives promoting responsible gaming practices.

For the first time, BEGE will welcome startups, offering them the opportunity to participate in Gaming StartUp Challenge 6.0. This challenge provides a unique opportunity to meet with key industry figures. The most promising startups will be recognised and granted invaluable access to the experience and insights of industry leaders.

As always, the exhibition begins with the BEGE Awards ceremony, a symbol of recognition for innovation, outstanding achievements, and success across various sectors of the gaming industry, with awards such as “Online Provider of the Year” and “Online Game of the Year.” The awards will be presented on November 26 at an elegant dinner at Black&White club in Sofia’s Grand Hotel Millennium.

A key highlight of the program is the Proximity Zone, providing companies with additional visibility through live-streamed interviews and product presentations with leading global brands and experts.

