BEGE Awards 2024 support the cause of the “Responsible Gaming” Foundation

Press release.- This year, the prestigious BEGE Awards in the gaming industry will focus on social responsibility, highlighting responsible gaming as the main theme of the event. Through this gesture, the organisers of the BEGE Expo and the accompanying EEGS conference aim to raise awareness of the importance of responsible behaviour and support existing initiatives in this area, such as those of the “Responsible Gaming” Foundation.

During the awards ceremony, a charity raffle with prizes will be held, and guests will be able to purchase tickets. Funds raised from the raffle will be allocated to projects and programs that promote and support best practices for responsible gaming in Bulgaria. This includes educational campaigns, resources to prevent problem gambling, and support for organisations working towards the industry’s sustainable development.

The BEGE Awards is one of the most prestigious events in Europe’s gaming sector. It also demonstrates the industry’s commitment to a socially responsible approach.