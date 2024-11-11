Natalia Baevska: “2024 marks a very special year for BEGE and EEGS as we celebrate our 15th anniversary”

Natalia Baevska, Project Manager of BEGE & EEGS, gives details about the plans for the 2024 editions of BEGE & EEGS.

Interview.- The Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (BEGE) – will take place on November 27 and 28 for its 15th-anniversary edition. During the EEGS conference, speakers will present analyses and discussions of the gaming industry’s development. Natalia Baevska, project manager of BEGE & EEGS, shared highlights, key topics, and expectations for the 2024 editions of these events.

BEGE and EEGS are both significant events in the gaming industry. Can you tell us a bit about the key highlights for the 2024 editions of these events?

2024 marks a very special year for BEGE and EEGS as we celebrate our 15th anniversary. We’re extremely excited to bring together the best minds in the industry with a revamped concept that truly focuses on “Proximity to business. Proximity to opportunities. Proximity to innovation.” This year, the BEGE Expo will feature more opportunities for attendees to network, explore cutting-edge technology, and form partnerships. Similarly, the EEGS conference will delve into critical topics such as the future of iGaming, cryptocurrency in gaming, and the evolution of esports betting.

Could you elaborate on the new Proximity concept introduced for this year’s BEGE and EEGS?

Absolutely! The Proximity concept was a huge success last year, and we’ve significantly expanded it for 2024. At its core, it’s about creating an environment where business, innovation, and opportunity meet. By bringing exhibitors, sponsors, and industry professionals closer together, we ensure that participants not only see the latest in gaming technology but are also in an ideal position to make meaningful connections and explore new business ventures. We want attendees to leave with more than just knowledge—they should have new business contacts and opportunities.

What kind of exhibitors and technologies can participants expect to see at BEGE 2024?

We are thrilled to have over 80 exhibitors at BEGE 2024, showcasing the latest in gaming technology, from state-of-the-art slot machines and casino management systems to innovative online gaming platforms and payment solutions. This year, we’ll also be showcasing exciting developments with a special focus on how the technologies are reshaping the gaming experience. The Proximity Zone will feature interactive presentations and live demos, ensuring that attendees get a hands-on experience with the innovations that are shaping the future of the industry.

EEGS always attracts industry leaders. What are some of the key topics that will be covered at the conference this year?

EEGS is always a fantastic platform for deep dives into the issues and trends that matter most in the gaming industry. This year, we have an exciting lineup of sessions, including discussions on the future of esports betting, the role of cryptocurrency and blockchain, and the regulatory challenges facing the industry. Additionally, we will be focusing on responsible gaming practices, how to leverage new technologies for player protection, and the evolving landscape of marketing in gaming. We’re also bringing back the Regulators’ Roundtable, where key decision-makers will discuss the latest legal developments and what they mean for operators.

The BEGE Awards are a highlight every year. What can we expect from this year’s ceremony?

The BEGE Awards are a true celebration of innovation and excellence in the gaming industry. This year, we’re expecting an even bigger event with new categories and more recognition for achievements across various sectors, including online and land-based gaming, affiliate marketing, and responsible gaming initiatives. It’s always a great opportunity to honour the incredible work being done in the industry and showcase those who are leading the way.

Finally, why should people attend BEGE and EEGS in 2024?

BEGE and EEGS offer a unique opportunity for anyone involved in the gaming industry to stay ahead of the curve. Whether you’re looking to discover new technologies, expand your network, or gain insights into the latest industry trends, these events provide a one-stop platform to do it all. With over 6000 visitors from more than 70 countries expected, it’s a fantastic chance to connect with like-minded professionals, form new partnerships, and discuss the future of the industry. I truly believe that attending BEGE and EEGS is essential for anyone serious about gaming and entertainment.