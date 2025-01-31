Kentucky sports betting sees second-highest handle in December

The handle was up 11 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Kentucky’s sports betting handle was $293m in December, according to the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation. That’s a rise of 11 per cent year-over-year and the second-highest handle to date behind November 2024’s $301.7m.

Sportsbooks generated $21m in gross revenue for the month, down $15.6m from November. The state collected $2.9m in taxes from December’s betting activity, bringing total tax revenue for the year to $38.9m.

Kentucky state Rep. Thomas Huff has filed a new bill that would allow voters to decide whether casinos should be introduced in their communities. Filed for the 2025 legislative session, House Bill 33 (HB33) would establish a regulatory framework for both riverboat and land-based casinos in Kentucky and would create oversight for fantasy sports.