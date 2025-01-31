Tories at odds in response to UK government’s implementation of gambling reforms

Shadow minister Louie French accused Labour of sparking economic risks, but some say gaming reforms should go further.

UK.- The disarray of the previous Conservative governments caused repeat delays to the ongoing British gambling reforms, with the gambling white paper finally reaching publication three years after the process began. Now the Tories accuse Labour of straying from the legislative review’s objective of balanced regulation for the safety of consumers.

Addressing the Department of Cuture, Media and Sport’s committee hearings on the implementation of the proposed gambling reforms shadow minister Louie French, said the government had not properly engaged with the gambling sector, resulting in “rushed and poorly structured response” that was “creating economic risks”.

French added that the government had expanded the scope of the upcoming gambling levy beyond the original remit and had failed to take into consideration the negative impact on smaller independent bookmakers and bingo halls as well as the horse racing sector in lowering the revenue threshold from £500,000 to just £10, which he said “punishes small businesses while favouring major gambling firms who can absorb the costs”.

He said: “Labour’s heavy-handed approach is endangering jobs, reducing revenues for good causes, and failing to properly consult stakeholders before implementing these drastic measures.”

French also questioned the delay in implementing land-based gaming reforms, which he said put retail operators at a disadvantage.

“The government’s refusal to implement long-overdue revisions for gambling venues has left retail operators struggling to compete with their online counterparts,” He said. “The previously proposed modernisation measures, including permitting more gaming machines and allowing sports betting in land-based casinos, have been shelved without justification. This delay is hindering economic recovery for brick-and-mortar establishments and exacerbating the challenges they already face.”

In contrast, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, another Conservative but a campaigner for tougher restrictions on gambling, took a completely different stance, welcoming the latest reforms but saying that they should go further, particularly the online casino stake limits introduced towards the end of last year.

He said: “For years, we have seen families torn apart by gambling addiction. While I support the levy, I remain concerned that online gambling operators continue to have an unfair advantage over high street bookmakers. The £5 stake limit for online slots remains too high and must be reviewed urgently.”

The UK gambling reforms are far from over. More work is expected this year, including a review of online gambling regulations as well as an evaluation of affordability checks. It’s also possible that the new stake limits could be reviewed.

DCMS Undersecretary, Stephanie Peacock has said that DCMS is open to extending British gambling laws to cover Northern Ireland, provided they’re accepted by the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly. Some MLAs had written to the to ask for British advertising rules to be extended to the territory.

In the meantime, the Gambling Commission has launched a new consultation on proposed new technical standards and testing criteria for gaming machines. And the government has pledged to review the cap on charity lottery sales.