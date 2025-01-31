Kambi Group secures licensing approval in Nevada

According to the company, the approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission paves the way for Kambi to provide its premium sports betting solutions in Las Vegas and across the Silver State.

Press release.- Kambi Group has received approval for its Nevada gaming licence applications, marking a significant step towards launching in one of the world’s most iconic betting markets. The Nevada Gaming Commission approved Kambi’s application for Manufacturer & Distributor Licenses and an Information Services License, following a unanimous recommendation by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (“NGCB”) earlier this month.

The licences will enable Kambi to provide its industry-leading sportsbook technology and services to nonrestricted gaming establishments in Las Vegas and across the state of Nevada for the first time. With limited B2B competition in the state due to the high regulatory requirements, Nevada presents Kambi with future growth opportunities in line with its strategy to expand its footprint across the Americas.

Kambi has been at the forefront of the regulated US sports betting industry since 2018, processing the first legal online wager outside of Nevada following the repeal of PASPA. This latest achievement underscores the company’s dedication to delivering world-class sportsbook solutions while adhering to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and corporate probity.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: “Securing approval for our licences in Nevada is an important milestone for Kambi and a testament to our market-leading technology, regulatory expertise and corporate integrity. Nevada is widely known as the gold standard for betting and gaming regulation, insisting on a standard that few companies can meet, and is therefore recognition of Kambi’s unwavering commitment to excellence. We would like to thank both the commission and NGCB for their thorough review and approval of our applications.”