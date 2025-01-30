EvenBet Gaming celebrates 20 years of innovation with 28% annual revenue growth

The company registered record-breaking success in 2024 after two decades of industry dominance.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming is celebrating its 20th anniversary after a record-breaking year, including a 27.9 per cent increase in annual revenues and an 8.4 per cent rise in profits for 2024.

EvenBet Gaming has been ever-present since the formative years of the igaming industry. This enduring presence and adaptability have been exemplified throughout 2024, cementing its role as a key innovator in online poker.

The company’s impressive revenue growth can strongly be attributed to its commitment to global expansion, entering six African countries as well as Romania and the Philippines in 2024, while earning new certifications in the Netherlands, Georgia, and Slovenia.

Closer to home, the team reached another significant milestone, surpassing 200 employees, reflecting a 25 per cent growth year-over-year.

During the past 12 months, EvenBet also launched over 40 new projects, bringing the total number of active partnerships powered by the provider’s software to more than 200 across 41 countries.

EvenBet has also remained steadfast in its dedication to responsible gaming and sustainability by integrating anti-fraud features and responsible gaming functionalities into its software. Last year, EvenBet organised two charity poker tournaments, raising funds for organisations combatting human trafficking in Southeast Asia and supporting educational initiatives in Africa.

This commitment to excellence has earned the provider plenty of prestigious accolades, including the ICE Landmark Award 2025, which honours its long-term contributions to the online poker industry and Best Poker Provider at the EGR B2B Awards in 2024.

Since launching its first online poker software in 2005, the company has grown to become a global leader in the vertical, delivering cutting-edge solutions and achieving significant milestones along the way.

From rolling out the first mobile poker solution in 2012 to adopting cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in 2014, and creating the first international poker network in 2018, the company has consistently stayed ahead of industry trends.

With 2025 already off to a strong start, EvenBet Gaming is poised to build on its legacy as a trailblazer in the industry.