Stretch Network announces Knockout Poker League 2025

Press release.- Stretch Network is thrilled to unveil the Knockout Poker League 2025, the premier two-season poker tournament series of early 2025, featuring a substantial prize pool of €1.3m. This prestigious series is set to deliver a “dynamic and thrilling poker experience,” marking it as a standout event in the global poker calendar.

The Knockout Poker League 2025 includes an assortment of competitive events tailored to diverse player skills and preferences. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in two major Main Events, as well as a series of Mini Main and Omaha tournaments, each designed to offer both challenge and substantial rewards.

A highlight of the series is the innovative Mini ELITE and Mini MASTER tournaments, which provide a platform for intense poker action with manageable buy-ins. These events are designed to cater to both seasoned and novice players seeking to make their mark in the competitive poker arena.

Adding to the excitement, the MEGA CENTROLL tournaments resemble freerolls but require a minimal buy-in, creating a unique blend of accessibility and competition. Furthermore, players can enhance their experience and increase their chances of success by participating in two dynamic tournament leaderboards.

“Stretch Network is more than just a tournament organiser; it’s a catalyst for transformative poker experiences,” said the company. The Knockout Poker League 2025 promises not only to entertain but also to offer unprecedented opportunities for success and recognition in the poker community.

“Prepare to join us for an unparalleled poker experience that promises to be both exciting and rewarding,” concluded the Stretch Network team.



