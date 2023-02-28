Bede Gaming appoints Kirsty Stewart as chief legal & client services officer

It is the latest in a series of notable announcements from the software supplier, which joined the Gauselmann Group in March 2020.

Press release.- Bede Gaming has announced a new leader in its executive team with the appointment of Kirsty Stewart as chief legal & client services officer.

Stewart brings 20 years of in-house legal experience to this role, having worked previously in the Oil & Gas industry before joining Bede in March 2018.

As Bede’s general counsel, she has been significantly involved in new business contracting and negotiations projects, as well as establishing and governing contractual agreements with existing customers.

As Bede’s data protection officer, she worked closely with Bede’s Risk & Compliance department on governance and privacy issues, and she played a key role in developing and maintaining Bede’s leadership governance structures in her responsibility as Company Secretary to the Boards.

This appointment of a lawyer into the Executive Team demonstrates Bede’s maturity and commitment to governance at this level.

Stewart commented, “Bringing the client services and legal teams together under one leadership within the c-suite shows the importance Bede has placed in delivering for our customers, as well as the prominence that commercial growth and excellent customer relations hold in the business strategy.

“Aligning all commercial objectives in this way allows more insight into our customers’ drivers and goals, and enhances our understanding as to how best to achieve the success of our clients, which is a really exciting prospect.”

She added, “I want to ensure that Bede is recognised by our clients as an invaluable partner that demonstrates exceptional industry knowledge and expertise.

“We want our clients to have complete confidence in us to help them deliver their strategic goals. I am delighted to be leading on this opportunity at a pivotal point in Bede’s expansion story.”

The Bede platform currently runs a live portfolio of five globally-renowned customer operators (including one of the largest entertainment corporations in the world, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation) and is maintained by an international staff of nearly 300 across 3 continents.

Colin Cole-Johnson, Bede’s chief executive officer, said: “Kirsty is an expert on Bede’s existing commercial relationships, playing a pivotal role in ongoing customer contracts as well as new business activity. It makes perfect sense for her skillset to sit within our Executive Team, helping shape our ongoing commercial & customer strategies.”

This leadership appointment is the latest in a series of notable announcements from the software supplier, which became part of the Gauselmann Group in March 2020 and that named Cole-Johnson as CEO in March 2022.