Beau Rivage Resort & Casino opens new poker room

The Biloxi casino’s new poker room has 12 tables.

US.- Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, has announced the opening of a new poker room. The space includes a four-window cashier’s cage, 12 tables and a dozen 65-inch and larger HDTVs. Designed by Dietz & Co. Architects, it opens daily from 10am to 4am.

The new room opened in time for The Beau Rivage Heater poker tournament from January 4 to 15. There will be more than $3m in guaranteed prize pools and 65 tables.

Beau Rivage poker room manager Adam Nash said: “We are thrilled to open our latest gaming amenity specifically for our poker players. Poker now has a permanent home that is closer to the casino entrance and the base of the conventional level escalators where our major poker tournaments take place, including our upcoming Beau Rivage Heater.

“Our poker players have called our temporary poker room home for a number of years. Our new state-of-the-art poker room is part of a larger-scale multi-million dollar project and was definitely worth the wait. With the opening of the new room and likely our largest Beau Rivage Heater on the horizon, we are incredibly excited about poker in the new year and beyond.”