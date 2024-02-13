Beau Rivage Resort & Casino celebrates 25th anniversary

The celebrations will take place on the weekend of March 15-16.

US.- Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, in Mississippi, is to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The venue, which opened on March 15, 1999, will offer a variety of entertainment, casino promotions and a drone show on the weekend of March 15-16.

Beau Rivage president and chief operating officer, Brandon Dardeau, said: “Achieving the success Beau Rivage has experienced since 1999 has been a true collaboration of our employees, our guests, and our community. Just as we did when Beau Rivage opened its doors 25 years ago, we have a planned a party like no other and invite all to join us in celebrating this milestone.”

In December, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino announced the opening of a new poker room. The space includes a four-window cashier’s cage, 12 tables and a dozen 65-inch and larger HDTVs. Designed by Dietz & Co. Architects, it opens daily from 10am to 4am.

Mississippi House approves mobile sports betting

The state House has passed House Bill 774 by 97-14. It now heads to a Senate committee. Under the bill, each of the 26 casinos in Mississippi would be able to launch an online sports betting platform. Casinos would only be able to partner with one licensed platform (in addition to any existing retail sportsbook). Only existing casinos would be allowed to operate on the market.