BaoBao King Link Progressive shortlisted for “Slot of the Year” by Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 

Press release.- Velvix has been notified that its premier link progressive title, BaoBao King, has been shortlisted for “Slot of the Year” by the Global Gaming Awards. The game will be listed as a shortlist contender for voting that will commence on August 26th, with the final awards being presented on October 10th during G2E Las Vegas.

Entering its ninth year, the Global Gaming Awards event is recognized as the most prestigious awards ceremony in the gaming industry.

Independently adjudicated by KPMG to ensure fairness and transparency, the awards are decided by a panel of 100 C-level gaming industry judges. Celebrating success in the Americas, the event will focus on land-based, digital, products and categories in the gaming industry.

BaoBao King is Velvix’s premier link progressive product. Featuring a thematic centred around the Chinese Zodiac, the game offers four unique titles including the Tiger, Dragon, Phoenix and Tortoise.

Each of these includes their own unique mini-game, as well as a community “Battle Feature” that allows players to go head-to-head against each other to win credit prizes. A jackpot feature is also available, allowing players the chance to match four like-symbols for their chance at one of three jackpots.

Chris Wieners, managing director of Velvix, stated “We are extremely excited to be in the running for Slot of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards! Regardless of whether we win, truly believe the shortlist nomination showcases the creativity and quality of our games and showcases the strength of our game design studio”.

BaoBao King is available exclusively on Velvix’s CurlX (curved screen) cabinet product and is currently available for casino operators in both California and Oklahoma.