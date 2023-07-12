Bally’s signs deal with Stakelogic for online live casino

Bally's will be the only online casino operator in Rhode Island.

The deal will support the launch of Bally’s online casino games in Rhode Island.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced that it has signed a deal with live casino supplier Stakelogic. The deal follows the passage of the Rhode Island igaming bill into law, extending Bally’s role as the sole casino operator in the state to now include igaming.

Bally’s will use Stakelogic’s software and studio technology to launch online live casino in Rhode Island in April 2024 with games to include Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat.

Robeson Reeves, chief executive officer of Bally’s Corporation, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Stakelogic to bring our live casino operations online in Rhode Island. With a partner like Stakelogic, we know we are putting our best foot forward, and we are confident that we will be able to provide our Rhode Island customers with a truly exciting live dealer experience.”

Stakelogic CEO, Stephan van den Oetelaar, added: “We are very excited about our partnership with Bally’s as it will finally enable Stakelogic to bring its technology to the U.S. It will also enable us to build on our tremendous growth since launching live casino 14 months ago, positioning Stakelogic as a leading technology company in the iGaming industry.”

A bill to legalise online casino in Rhode Island become law after being signed by governor Daniel McKee in June. SB948/HB6348A were filed by Senate president Dominick J. Ruggerio and representative Gregory J. Costantino.

The legislation allows residents in the state over the age of 21 to play table games remotely using a computer or mobile app. Players will have to be located within the state. The law gives Bally’s the exclusive rights to operate via its Twin River and Twin River-Tiverton properties with IGT as its vendor.

Illinois Gaming Board gives preliminary approval to Bally’s Chicago temporary casino

The Illinois Gaming Board has approved a “determination of preliminary suitability” for Bally’s to operate a temporary casino at the old Medinah Temple in River North, Chicago. Bally’s hopes to open the temporary casino by late summer.

The move allows Bally’s to continue the process of preparing the site and hiring employees. Applicants deemed “preliminarily suitable” can complete required tasks towards a pre-opening audit, test run and eventual issuance of a temporary operating permit.