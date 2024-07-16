Bally’s refreshes plan for hotel tower at Chicago Casino

Bally’s has unveiled a refreshed site plan.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced a refreshed site plan for Bally’s Chicago Casino Resort with a 500-room, 34-storey hotel tower now to be build in one phase at the 30-acre former Tribune Publishing site. It will need the approval of the Chicago Department of Planning and Development.

New renderings released on Friday show the hotel tower at the southern end of the casino development nearest Ohio Street along the Chicago River. The tower will include a large pool spa, fitness centre and sun deck as well as a rooftop restaurant bar.

George Papanier, president of Bally’s Corporation, said: “We’ve been working hard in the background to restore the full hotel tower for Bally’s Chicago Casino and absolutely intend to meet the September 2026 opening date as planned. We are also happy to announce that Gaming and Leisure Properties has agreed to finance this entire development in a single phase to ultimately deliver a better project in a more efficient manner.”

Christopher Jewett, senior vice president, corporate development at Bally’s Corporation, said: “The improved site plan for Bally’s Chicago delivers all 500 hotel rooms upfront as part of a single-phase development plan, protects all essential infrastructure, and elevates the grandeur of our much-anticipated permanent casino development. We look forward to working with city officials to secure approval of our revised site plan.”