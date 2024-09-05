Bally’s partners with Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

Bally Rewards members will be able to earn travel rewards for Palms in Las Vegas.

US.- Bally’s Corporation and Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas have announced a strategic partnership allowing Bally Rewards members to earn travel rewards at Palms in Las Vegas. The firms plan to eventually provide tier matching, tournament invitations and annual trips.

Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and SVP of gaming, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Palms in Las Vegas for this exciting venture. Our goal is to provide our Bally Rewards members with unparalleled rewards and experiences, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that.”

Greg Shulman, VP of casino marketing at Palms Casino Resort, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Bally Rewards members to Palms Casino Resort and provide an exciting Las Vegas experience. Partnering with Bally’s Corporation allows us to explore new opportunities and introduce Palms hospitality to Bally’s members.”

Meanwhile, Bally’s and EPIC Global Solutions have announced a three-year partnership to promote responsible gaming. Bally’s employees in the US, both on the casino floor and in customer service roles, will receive bespoke training from EPIC. The two organisations will also work on social media and digital campaigns.

