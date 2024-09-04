Bally’s and EPIC Global Solutions partner for responsible gaming promotion

The firms have announced a three-year partnership.

US.- Bally’s and EPIC Global Solutions have announced a three-year partnership to promote responsible gaming. Bally’s employees in the US, both on the casino floor and in customer service roles, will receive bespoke training from EPIC. The two organisations will also work on social media and digital campaigns.

Robeson Reeves, CEO of Bally’s Corporation, said: “Bally’s and EPIC Global Solutions are committed to setting new standards for responsible gaming with a three-year commitment. Together, we are creating safer and more enjoyable gaming environments through educating multiple partners in the gaming ecosystem, harnessing the power of EPIC’s lived experience approach in both the UK and US.”

Paul Buck, EPIC Global Solutions founder and CEO, added: “We are excited to partner with Bally’s to drive positive change in the gaming industry. By leveraging EPIC’s lived experience approach, we can make a significant impact on responsible gaming practices globally.”

