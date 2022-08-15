Bally’s donates $600,000 to International Center for Responsible Gaming 

The donation will support the centre’s scientific research on gambling among young adults and the effectiveness of responsible gambling tools.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has made a $600,000 donation to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) to support multi-year scientific research on gambling among young adults and the use of responsible gambling tools.

The donation will help fund programmes designed to educate treatment providers, responsible gambling professionals, regulators and public policy makers about gambling disorders and responsible gambling. The ICRG will also invite scientists from around the world to apply for these grants, will sponsor research programmes and will provide guidelines for effective responsible gambling strategies.

ICRG president Arthur Paikowsky said: “With this grant, Bally’s Corporation has taken a giant stride toward understanding the health risks of young adult gamblers and improving the effectiveness of existing responsible gambling tools. The ICRG salutes Bally’s Corporation for making such a huge impact on the field of gambling studies.”

Robeson Reeves, president of interactive at Bally’s Corporation, added: “We take seriously our responsibility to educate the public, including young adult gamblers, and our employees about responsible gaming, Bally’s is committed to this work. We look forward to working with ICRG on cutting-edge scientific research on gambling among young adults and the usage and effectiveness of responsible gambling tools.”

ICRG has created a research-based website on college gambling, and has launched a national campaign to make parents and teachers aware of youth gambling.

International Center for Responsible Gaming names new board members

In May, the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) named Sheila Morago, from the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, Stephen Martino, from MGM Resorts International and Alex Dixon, from Q Casino, as new members of its governing board.

Morago is the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association’s executive director. From 2004 to 2011, she worked as executive director for the Arizona Indian Gaming Association. Previously, she was director of public relations for the National Indian Gaming Association from 2001 to 2004.