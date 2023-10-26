Bally’s donates $1.05m to International Center for Responsible Gaming

Twin River will rebrand several properties with the Bally's name.

The Center of Excellence in Gambling Research has made two grants.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has donated $1.05m to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG), which ICRG has made two research grants using the funds. The Center of Excellence in Gambling Research from the University of Sydney will receive $402,500 and the Research on Young Adult Sports Wagering from the University of Washington $172,500.

The remaining $450,000 will be spent on updating responsible gambling communications to make them more engaging and informative.

Last month, Bally’s announced a $5m donation to the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Foundation as part of its long-term partnership. The grant will provide higher education and economic opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the gaming industry as well as Bally’s employees looking to advance their skill sets.

CCRI will offer students the opportunity to obtain a certificate or associate degree based on a comprehensive gaming-focused curriculum. Degree programmes will be available by autumn 2024.

