Bally’s Corporation reports 0.4% decrease in Q3 revenue

US.- Bally’s Corporation has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30. The company reported revenue of $630m, up 0.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company’s Casinos & Resorts and International Interactive segments saw revenue declines, while North America Interactive saw growth.

Bally’s recorded a net loss of $247.9m compared to a $61.8m loss during the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDAR fell from $476.2m to $166.3m, partly due to a $150m loss from a lease restructuring in Chicago.

North America Interactive saw revenue rise by 54.5 per cent to $45.7m. Growth was driven by igaming performance in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, with some offset owing to weaker results in New Jersey.

Revenue for the International Interactive segment fell 5.3 per cent to $230.9m, with declines in non-UK markets, especially in Asia. However, the UK market achieved 11.8 per cent growth.

Casinos & Resorts revenue declined by 1.6 per cent to $353.4m after disruptions from construction in Rhode Island and weaker performance in Atlantic City. Kansas City operations experienced a lower-than-expected hold. The segment’s adjusted EBITDAR decreased by 15 per cent, reflecting these operational challenges.

During the quarter, Bally’s secured a $940m construction and financing arrangement with Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), allowing the company to begin construction of a permanent casino in downtown Chicago. The company also completed the controlled demolition of the Tropicana Las Vegas, to make way for the construction of a baseball ballpark and entertainment resort iwith GLPI and the MLB’s Oakland Athletics.