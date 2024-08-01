Bally’s Corporation joins IBIA

There are over 125 sports betting brands in the association.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). Its retail and online Bally Bet sportsbook join over 50 companies and 125 sports betting brands.

Robeson Reeves, CEO of Bally’s Corporation, said: “We are thrilled to join the International Betting Integrity Association. This partnership aligns with our commitment to provide a safe and secure betting environment for our customers. As we continue to expand our footprint globally, we look forward to contributing to IBIA’s mission of upholding the integrity of sports betting worldwide.”

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, said: “I am delighted that Bally’s has decided to join the International Betting Integrity Association. Bally’s is a major US and growing international gambling company and is another great addition to our rapidly expanding international membership base. It will help us to further broaden the scope of our world-leading betting integrity monitoring network and we look forward to working closely with Bally’s to safeguard its customers and sportsbook from betting-related corruption.”