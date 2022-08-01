Bally’s becomes official sports betting partner of the New York Yankees

Bally’s will have use of New York Yankees trademarks and marketing material.

Bally’s has received marketing rights for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced a marketing partnership designating Bally Bet as an official sports betting partner of the New York Yankees. It’s Bally’s first sports team partnership in New York since it became the ninth online sports betting operator in the state in July.

Bally’s will receive use of New York Yankees trademarks and marketing designations as an official sports betting partner (Bally Bet), an official daily fantasy sports partner (Monkey Knife Fight), an official igaming partner (Bally Casino), and an official free-to-play gaming partner (Bally Play). Bally’s Casino Atlantic City also will become a sponsor of the 27-time World Series Champions.

Marketing benefits inside Yankee Stadium include LED advertising on the outfield wall that lines the playing field, field-facing walls on the Main Level bars in left and right field, the Terrace Level ribbon board and LED boards throughout the Great Hall. Additionally, Bally’s receives an in-game feature on the Stadium’s high-definition centerfield video board and other activations.

“This is a great partnership that will give Bally Bet and our other Bally’s Interactive brands terrific visibility in New York,” says Adi Dhandhania, chief operating officer of Bally’s Interactive North America, the digital and sports betting division of Bally’s Corporation. “The Yankees’ history as a franchise and their popularity as a global brand speaks for itself.”

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Bally’s,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees senior vice president of partnerships. “We hope that their branding in Yankee Stadium along with their in-Stadium customer engagement will greatly strengthen Bally’s overall gaming presence in New York.”

The deal adds to Bally’s growing sports and media footprint. Now in six states, Bally Bet Sportsbook is an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Bally’s has sports team partnerships with the NHL’s Nashville Predators, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

