Bahamut passes security audits, bolstering trust in blockchain gaming

The dual audits confirm the robustness of the platform's security and transparency.

Bahamut, a blockchain gaming platform, has successfully passed security audits by Hexens and Certik.

Press release.- Bahamut has successfully passed the audit by Hexens and Certik. This technical and economic assessment is an essential part of the commitment to maintaining high security, transparency, and performance within our blockchain network.

The technical audit scrutinized the codebase, infrastructure, and security protocols, verifying the robustness of the blockchain foundation. Economic modelling was performed regarding activity generation and accumulation to identify any weak spots or ways to exploit the system.

Bahamut emphasizes the importance of transparency and trust. The dual-audit approach assures a comprehensive and multi-dimensional assessment of the systems, fostering greater user confidence.