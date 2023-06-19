Dashboard by Bahamut Chain: highlights of the ongoing journey

The dashboard includes statistics, validator numbers, and other important data

Press release.- Bahamut Chain, Fastex ecosystem’s new-generation blockchain platform, announced the release of its new dashboard, providing users with all the necessary insights about the platform’s main features.

The dashboard includes statistics, validator numbers, and other important data, allowing users to keep their pulse on the information they need to know about. Users can find the total amount of FTNs available both on Bahamut and Ethereum Mainnets, as well as learn more statistics about transaction numbers, average block time and more.

With the release of the dashboard, Fastex intends to share its results with its users and is committed to providing a transparent and user-friendly experience. Bahamut Chain aims to enhance the user experience and provide its users with the tools they need to succeed in the world of blockchain and Web3 in general.

BetConstruct introduces a game built on blockchain technology

BetConstruct presents Alligator Validator, the first-ever game entirely based on blockchain technology.

Alligator Validator, the one-of-a-kind game where all transactions are made using blockchain technology, is promised to be among the biggest innovations in the current iGaming market. The game is an explosive combination of fresh and vivid graphics, cutting-edge game mechanics and brand-new payment systems built on blockchain technology.

It is also a perfect addition for all Bahamut validators, as it gives an opportunity to improve validators’ positions and earn block rewards for helping to secure the network. Validators play an important role in securing the network by showing activity and validating blocks using the PoSA consensus mechanism.