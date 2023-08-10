BetConstruct announces the main nominations for B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards

The game submission process for B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is open from September 1st to November 30th.

The B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards will feature four nominations.

Press release.- The industry-leading iGaming and Sports betting software provider, BetConstruct, has revealed the four nominations for B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards.

With a commitment to fostering creativity and bringing to life groundbreaking ideas, the Awards is set to celebrate innovation and excellence in the game development industry.

The awards participants are challenged to integrate one or more of the following brand motifs — Mr First, Akn eye, FTN, and Bahamut — adding an extra layer of creativity and uniqueness to the submitted games. The impressive prize pool of over 3 333 000 FTN will be applied to promote the winning games. Over 30 leading game providers have already become part of the dynamic B.F.T.H. Arena community, showcasing a vibrant landscape of talent and innovation.

The B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards will feature four nominations – Best Online Casino Games, Best Bahamut Games, Best DECA Games, and Best Game Design.

Along with more recognisable categories, BetConstruct brings to the table two brand-new nominations, Best Bahamut Games and Best DECA Games, aimed to add a unique value to the experience.

Bahamut is a next-generation blockchain platform with a unique consensus mechanism PoSA and a native token, FTN. It allows any business or individual to build applications, including various types of casino games, with the help of blockchain technology.

As of DECA (Decentralised Casino) BetConstruct once again sets the course with the new-generation blockchain gaming platform, where all games are based entirely on smart contracts, providing 100% transparency and verifiability.

The game submission process for B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is open from September 1st to November 30th. The winners will receive their well-deserved spotlight within the Harmony event in December.

See also: BetConstruct unveils the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards with a 3,333,000 FTN prize pool