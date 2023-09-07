Bacta restructure is complete as members elect new National Council

Peter Davies (Inspired Leisure Division), Tony Boulton (MERKUR UK) and Elizabeth Speed (Novomatic UK) were elected from the Gaming Council while Dean Harding (Harry Levy Amusements), Jonathan Lauder (UDC) and Jeremy Godden (Godden Gaming Organisation) were voted by members of the Amusement Council.

The new National Council will meet for the first time on 21st June.

Press release.- Membership of Bacta’s new 11-person National Council has been announced. The final element in the UK trade association’s head-to-toe restructure has seen Peter Davies (Inspired Leisure Division), Tony Boulton (MERKUR UK) and Elizabeth Speed (Novomatic UK) elected from the Gaming Council with Dean Harding (Harry Levy Amusements), Jonathan Lauder (UDC) and Jeremy Godden (Godden Gaming Organisation) voted by members of the Amusement Council.

They join National President John Bollom, Vice-President Joseph Cullis and former Bacta National Presidents Nick Harding, Greg Wood, and James Miller on the new National Council which will meet for the first time on 21st June.

Reflecting on the outcome of the votes, John Bollom, said: “I am absolutely delighted to confirm the make-up of our new National Council a body which I believe has the experience, the vision and the energy to drive the trade association forward and represent the industry at this critical stage following publication of the White Paper.

“When I was charged with the task of reviewing Bacta’s structure a process that began in February 2022 the benchmark I used was assessing Bacta’s ability to respond to future challenges and to future opportunities. To be totally effective in its representation of the membership it was clear that Bacta required a new streamlined, unhindered and progressive structure aligned to a cabinet of talents.

“I think those elements are now in place and we can move forward in pursuit of our overarching objectives which are to be a results-driven organisation which embraces new ideas, is representative of the industry and which actively encourages participation from all sectors of Bacta’s membership.

“I would like to thank colleagues from the Restructure Group for their support and contributions, Bacta CEO John White and his team but most of all to thank the Bacta membership for embracing the opportunity to reshape their association and for participating fully in what has been a wide-ranging democratic process. To everyone involved in the new Bacta – the real work starts now!”

