Bacta announces new event to promote social responsibility best practice

The Social Responsibility Exchange will be held in London in November.

UK.- The British Amusement Catering Trade Association (Bacta) has announced a new event that it hopes will serve for the promotion of best practice in social responsibility. The body, which represents the land-based gaming hall sector, will hold its first Social Responsibility Exchange at London’s County Hall on November 22.

Members will be invited to share strategies and best practice in the area of social responsibility. Meanwhile, there will be guest speakers from the British Gambling Commission and from the responsible gambling charities YGAM and GamCare. The chair of Bacta’s Social Responsibility Committee, Elizabeth Speech, will open the event.

Bacta membership, SR and compliance manager Russell Edge said: “Our Social Responsibility Exchange will allow members to hear crucial updates on Social Responsibility from the likes of the Gambling Commission, YGAM and GamCare.

“The day-long event will also provide a structured forum for discussion around the tactics and strategies bacta members are employing across the country. Ultimately, we hope members leave the event knowing more about Social Responsibility and having exchanged their knowledge where they can.”

Bacta renews call for debit card transactions on gaming machines

Earlier this year, Bacta renewed its call for customers to be allowed to use debit cards to play on gaming machines. The industry body, which represents amusement arcades and gaming halls, has written to Damian Collins, the minister who’s been given responsibility for gambling following Chris Philp’s resignation.

Bacta is calling for the UK’s review of gambling legislation to contemplate the introduction of laws to allow debit card transactions for play on gaming machines at land-based gambling venues.

