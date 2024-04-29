Bacta aims to make its members feel heard

The body will hold its next meeting in Glasgow on Thursday.

UK.- The UK gaming hall trade association Bacta says it will aim to boost its membership engagement at its meeting in Glasgow on Thursday (May 2). Bacta’s national president John Bollom, vice president Joseph Cullis and executive director George McGregor will attend the event, which follows a National Council Event in Leeds on April 21.



Kevin Temple, who serves as Novomatic Gaming UK’s director of sales, emphasised the importance of the event’s location in Scotland. He said: “Absolutely everyone has to feel that their voice is being heard and the new Bacta has already made significant inroads talking with members and listening to the issues which are impacting their businesses.



“Scotland has its own challenges, not least a reduced footfall compared with the rest of Britain, a slower adoption of digital gaming particularly in single site and of course the absence of any rates relief assistance from Government.



“The opportunity to explain and expand on the issues which are specific to the operation of amusements and low-stake gaming businesses north of the border is an important part of the process by which we can create a truly engaged and active membership.”



He added: “Due to the fact that many of our Scottish members are independent intergenerational businesses and have known each other across decades I think we can look forward to a healthy attendance and a lively debate.



“There are many issues on the radar including the likely outcome and timetable of the white paper proposals, technical standards, stake and prize levels, cashless, illegal machines, the statutory levy, the role and remit of a Gambling Ombudsman, the implications of the Commission’s new Gambling Survey of Great Britain and the current challenges facing jukebox and music operators in the single site sector.



“Members will also be interested to learn more about how Bacta is preparing for the general election and the likelihood of working with a new government and potentially a new batch of Scottish MPs. I am certain that Bacta will benefit from receiving a ‘hands-on’ Scottish perspective on the industry and equally confident that the meeting will reinforce the very positive relationship the trade association enjoys with businesses in Scotland.”