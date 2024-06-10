Atlaslive: “The rebranding was essential to mirror our continuous advancement and forward-thinking approach”

The Atlaslive platform accommodates over 100,000 online players, with 30,000 player logins per minute, 50,000 settled bets per minute, and 350,000 casino spins per minute.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, and Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the company’s recent rebrand, its business strategy, and technological innovation.

Exclusive interview.- In a rapidly evolving igaming landscape, adaptability and innovation are paramount for companies seeking to maintain a competitive edge. Atlaslive, formerly known as Atlas-IAC, has embarked on a transformative journey to redefine industry standards through its dynamic iGaming platform.

In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, and Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, explore the strategic implications of their recent rebranding campaign and the intersection between business strategy and technological innovation. From the inspiration behind the rebrand to the vision for future growth, join us as we delve into the driving forces shaping the future of Atlaslive and the iGaming industry at large.

Maxim, and Lidiia, thank you for joining us. Can you share your perspective on the rebranding journey of Atlaslive and how it aligns with the company’s overarching business strategy?

Maxim Slobodyanyuk: Our rebranding journey from Atlas-IAC to Atlaslive reflects our commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of the iGaming industry. It aligns with our overarching business strategy of adapting to market shifts and embracing technological advancements to serve our partners better.

Over the past five years, we have embarked on a remarkable journey of growth and progress. Today, we proudly collaborate with over 100 partners worldwide, with a strategic emphasis on the vibrant markets of Latin America and Europe. Additionally, we are actively extending our reach into emerging territories in Africa and Asia.

The Atlaslive platform accommodates over 100,000 online players, with 30,000 player logins per minute, 50,000 settled bets per minute, and 350,000 casino spins per minute. Given the dynamic trajectory of our expansion, it became evident that a comprehensive rebranding was essential to mirror our continuous advancement and forward-thinking approach.

What inspired the decision to transition from Atlas-IAC to Atlaslive, and how does this rebranding reflect the company’s evolution and commitment to innovation?

Lidiia Vakulenko: Our transition from Atlas-IAC to Atlaslive signifies a bold step in our journey toward a new direction. This direction is rooted in leveraging our core strengths while embracing a unified strategy, vision, and identity to propel us forward. It reflects our mission: to discover with our partners how far igaming tech can evolve.

The main objectives of our rebranding campaign were to communicate our company’s evolution, rapid growth, and ongoing technological advancements to our partners and stakeholders. Atlaslive is one of the leaders in the iGaming industry, and we aim to differentiate ourselves in a competitive marketplace.

The rebranding initiative is an integral part of our broader business strategy, which extends across global markets. We are committed to continuously enhancing our key product components, including Sportsbook API Integration, Casino, Bonus Engine, Payment Systems, Risk Management and Anti-fraud, Mobile App, Business Analytics, Retail CRM, and CMS.

We create a live connection between business ambitions and opportunities. Our platform boasts an impressive uptime of 99.9 per cent, setting new standards for speed, scalability, and reliability compared to traditional legacy platforms in the industry.

Could you elaborate on the role of technology in shaping Atlaslive’s business strategy and product offerings, particularly in the context of the rebranding campaign?

Maxim Slobodyanyuk: Technology plays a pivotal role in shaping our business strategy at Atlaslive. Our rebranding campaign underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the iGaming experience, drive innovation, and deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners. We recognize the importance of differentiation from other industry players and the cultivation of a distinct identity. This extends beyond the products and services we offer to encompass the visual and experiential elements of our brand, as well as the level of service we provide to our partners.

At Atlaslive, we believe in true personalization for both, players and operators. We provide our partners with high-tech features tailored to the specific requirements of the market, target audience, and player preferences.

Our Sportsbook sets itself apart from competitors because it was developed in-house, meaning we’ve built it ourselves. Not many providers have this capability, but we do, showcasing our dedication to innovation.

Having built our own Sportsbook gives us full control over features and lets us make rapid and sustainable improvements. We’re always improving our product and take a personalized approach with each partner, offering flexibility to include specific modules that fit their business. Our customization process ensures the product works and looks exactly as desired for each operator.

The igaming industry has always been a very competitive space. We prioritize our partners’ success by offering 24/7 support, robust risk control measures, and a flexible platform equipped with a wide array of tools to create unique and tailored products. Personalization is at the core of our values, catering to the needs of both players and clients. By embracing the concept of “live,” we emphasize our responsiveness, adaptability, and commitment to delivering exceptional results in the iGaming industry.

Looking ahead, how do you envision the rebranding contributing to Atlaslive’s future success in the igaming market, and what opportunities do you see for growth and expansion?

Lidiia Vakulenko: At Atlaslive, we are always attuned to the latest technological advancements and evolving user expectations. Our innovation strategy involves integrating cutting-edge technologies into our platform, through AI to enhance personalization, gamification, or blockchain to ensure security.

We thrive on adaptability. In the fast-paced iGaming world, our flexibility is key. We continually refine our offerings to better meet our client’s needs and maintain our market relevance.

By prioritizing personalized and interactive experiences, we foster a dynamic and engaging environment that keeps players coming back. This approach ensures sustained success for both our platform and our partners.

Atlaslive’s dynamic igaming platform enables us to attract new partners, drive growth, and set new benchmarks for excellence. We believe that the rebranding of Atlaslive and our business strategy will lead us to even greater success in the iGaming market.