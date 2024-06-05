Atlaslive is the “Rising Star” in sports betting technology in the Baltic and the Nordic market

The company was awarded this distinction in the BSG Awards 2024.

Press release.- Atlaslive was recognized as the Rising Star in Baltic Sports Betting Technology in the Baltic and the Nordic markets, as revealed by the BSG Awards 2024.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, expressed pride in the company’s achievement, stating, “At Atlaslive, we believe in true personalization, for both players and operators alike. We provide our partners with high-tech features tailored to the market’s specific requirements, target audience, and player preferences.

“Our Sportsbook sets itself apart from competitors because it was developed in-house, meaning we’ve built it ourselves. Few providers have this capability, but we do, showcasing our dedication to innovation.”

Atlaslive’s success is attributed to its in-house proprietary core Platform, which facilitates rapid adaptation and customization to meet the diverse requirements of various markets and operational needs. Key components of the Atlaslive Platform include Sportsbook, Casino, Bonus Engine, Payment Systems, Risk Management and Anti-fraud, Mobile App, Business Analytics, Retail CRM, and CMS.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlaslive added: “Our Sportsbook comes in with fully automated operations, multi-provider integration, top betting options, and complete customization of configurations. Additionally, our Sportsbook can be seamlessly integrated anywhere while functioning dynamically and updating in real-time.

“This flexibility and automation give operators easy access to all the essential data they need, from sports and betting options to odds and customer interactions. By making our comprehensive and user-friendly platform, we help operators tailor their services to meet their specific needs and goals.”

The platform is designed to establish a live connection between business ambitions and opportunities, boasting an impressive 99.9 per cent uptime. With superior speed, scalability, and reliability compared to legacy platforms, the Atlaslive Platform is globally recognized as a leading Sportsbook Platform.

Bogdana Yavorskaya, CMO at Atlaslive, underscored the significance of the awards, stating, “This recognition underscores our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence. With partnerships extending to over 100 operators globally, Atlaslive prioritizes our partners’ success, offering 24/7 support, robust risk mitigation strategies, and a flexible platform equipped with an extensive toolkit to craft bespoke and innovative products.

“Personalization lies at the heart of our ethos, as we strive to meet the needs of both players and partners alike. At Atlaslive, our ethos revolves around responsiveness, adaptability, and a steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes within the igaming industry.”