Atlaslive shortlisted as “Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation” at the SBC Awards 2024

Press release.- Atlaslive has earned recognition as “Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software” by the SBC Awards Shortlist 2024.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, commented, “The Atlaslive Platform and our proprietary Sportsbook have been engineered to deliver unparalleled experiences that drive high retention rates and profitability for igaming operators. We remain steadfast in our mission to lead the igaming industry with sustainable growth initiatives and the promotion of responsible gaming practices.”

Atlaslive attributes its remarkable success to its in-house proprietary core Platform, a versatile solution enabling swift adaptation and customization to suit diverse market requirements and operational preferences.

The Atlaslive Platform stands out with capabilities like real-time bet monitoring, customizable margins, limits, and delays for any sport or event, and seamless switching between live and pre-match settings. This ensures flexibility, customization, and reliability, providing a superior experience for both operators and players.

Bogdana Yavorskaya, CMO at Atlaslive, added “This recognition underscores our team’s commitment to excellence. With partnerships extending to over 100 operators globally, Atlaslive places paramount importance on our partners’ success, offering 24/7 support, robust risk mitigation strategies, and a flexible Platform. Personalization lies at the heart of our company mission, as we strive to meet the needs of our partners.”