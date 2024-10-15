Atlaslive: Gamified UX and the impact of social interactions

Atlaslive explains why it is important for companies to include gamification as part of their strategy to grow in the market.

Opinion.- Far from being a simple perk, gamification is a key part of driving revenue and staying current with technology in igaming. Gamification is often talked about as a feature that operators and suppliers could include in their product lineup, but it’s rarely seen as a core part of their growth strategy.

Many companies hesitate to adopt it as a key focus for a few reasons. First, developing and integrating new technology like this can be expensive and take up a lot of time. Secondly, many businesses are content with the performance of their current products and the profits they’re already making, so they might not see a pressing need to invest more resources into adding these features.

Atlalslive applies gamification tools as a key element to provide more engaging UX, offering players something much deeper than just regular gameplay. The igaming environment is changing fast and social features now are taking a central role in boosting player involvement. Elements like tournaments, challenges, and team-based events are becoming increasingly popular, helping to build a sense of community and bringing the social aspects of traditional gaming into the online realm.

Building communities in igaming surrounding through social interaction

Social elements are one more influential element in enhancing player engagement within igaming platforms. They help create a more collective experience similar to traditional offline gaming, which players adore. Implementing social interaction channels shows the growing trend of building communities around online games, where players connect, compete, and collaborate.

By integrating these social features, platforms strengthen interactions between players and general teamwork. This is the best way to make the gaming experience more enjoyable and drive long-term player retention.

Speaking about these social elements, they are highlighted today as:

Tournaments and competitions where players can participate in organised events, where leaderboards, rankings, and prizes motivate engagement and a sense of achievement. This builds healthy competition and encourages continued involvement.

Challenges and quests let players either work together or compete while completing in-game tasks. These tasks give a sense of progress and offer rewards, which keep players engaged for longer.

In team-based events, players join forces to reach common goals, which not only strengthens the social aspect of the game but also encourages more interaction.

With live chat and social leaderboards, players can communicate in real-time and track their progress against others. This creates a more connected and competitive gaming environment.

How social features and gamification improve performance

Gamification and social interaction are powerful tools that can significantly boost key performance indicators for igaming operators. By incorporating these elements, operators can see notable improvements in player engagement, conversion rates, deposit or bet frequency, and overall revenue.

One of the primary benefits of gamification is its ability to drive player engagement. Features like challenges, leaderboards, and achievements encourage users to spend more time on the platform, increasing their connection to the game. Studies have shown that players who engage with gamified features often deposit larger amounts more frequently. Additionally, those who actively participate in gamified experiences tend to have higher lifetime values, with increased average revenue per user (ARPU) compared to non-participants.

Social interaction features, such as matches or championships, multiplayer events, or team-based activities, and, of course, live messaging, also play an important role in creating a sense of community among users. This encourages longer session times and greater player loyalty, which directly impacts retention rates. Personalised approaches, such as customised game lobbies and tailored email campaigns, further enhance this effect.

According to Atlaslive’s analytical report, data-driven personalisation leads to click-through rates on campaigns rising by 40 per cent, while personalised gaming environments can extend session times by as much as 30 per cent. The Atlaslive igaming Platform constantly develops and stands out for its innovative and live tech capabilities, which include a great selection of exclusive bonuses and gamification of the player experience. The Sportsbook Platform allows betting on a wide range of sports, including esports, while exploring captivating events with options to place bets live or before they begin. With integrated gamification features like challenges and achievements, along with dynamic engagement tools, the Platform boosts the overall UX and keeps players more connected and drawn.