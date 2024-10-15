Responsible gambling: Gordon Moody to launch Gambling Support First Aid programme

The initiative aims to provide education to a range of stakeholders.

UK.- The gambling harm support body Gordon Moody has announced a new programme dubbed Gambling Support First Aid. The programme aims to educate a range of stakeholders on how to help people facing gambling-related harm issues.

The programme will comprise a two-day training session. Topics will include how to recognise the signs of potential gambling harm and what support mechanisms to offer. It will also aim to break down the stigma involved in problem gambling. There are plans to offer the programme internationally, using different learning approaches designed to appeal to different profiles.

Monica Shafaq

Monica Shafaq, CEO of Gordon Moody, Said: “Most of us know how to respond to a medical emergency, but an amount of people know how to actually support people who may be experiencing gambling harm. We want to be able to create a community where talking about gambling as a hidden addiction isn’t stigmatised and people feel comfortable being able to talk about it.

“We recognise that this isn’t something that we can do on our own so what we will be encouraging is anybody interested in training to come and speak to us about how they can become a gambling support first aider instructor so they can take the training out into their communities and deliver it on our behalf.”

Gordon Moody is also opening a new treatment facility in Redditch. It has space for 28 people and will be particularly geared towards meeting the needs of minority patients, including LGBTQ patients, with individual spaces for each resident.