Atlaslive aims to strengthen its presence in LatAm with innovative igaming solutions

Atlaslive aims to expand its presence in Brazil and the broader LatAm market by offering tailored igaming solutions, focusing on flexible technology and strong local partnerships to meet regional demands.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced it aims to strengthen its presence in Brazil and the broader LatAm market. “Known for its cutting-edge live technologies and customisable platform, Atlaslive has a strong position by offering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of the region,” the company said.

At the heart of Atlaslive’s success are its core values, built on open collaboration — starting from internal teamwork to partnerships, and extending to end users. The company’s igaming platform is fully adaptable, and developed by a team of experts who ensure it can evolve alongside market trends and the specific needs of its partners. Understanding the way the local market works, its economic nature, and regulatory requirements has been key to driving growth and delivering value to partners across LatAm.

As one of the world’s most attractive markets for igaming operators and suppliers, Latin America continues to offer vast opportunities for innovation.

“Atlaslive’s flexible and future-oriented approach has allowed them to uncover new business opportunities in the region, offering the ideal combination of technology and expertise to succeed. With a deep focus on the variety of sports preferences and cultural differences in LatAm, Atlaslive delivers tailored solutions to meet the demands of this growing market,” the company stated.

Atlaslive offers three strategic solutions for partners: Sportsbook API Integration, White Label, and Turnkey solutions. Each of these options is complemented with extra capabilities, resources, and support, allowing operators to choose the model that best fits their business needs and helps them achieve scaling-up outcomes in a short period.

Brazil, in particular, stands out as a key market for Atlaslive. The company’s dynamic igaming Platform, customizable to local requirements, makes it a perfect choice for partners looking to thrive in Brazil’s rapidly growing igaming sector.

Atlaslive stays ahead of the curve with in-depth market research and analytics, regularly updating its insights on Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), user penetration, GGR, and economic trends. This data-driven approach allows Atlaslive to meet the demands of users and adapt to the macroeconomic factors impacting the region.

Atlaslive’s product is consistently aligned with all regulatory requirements of local legislation, leaving no room for concerns regarding compliance. This proactive approach enables partners to operate smoothly, free from regulatory obstacles, while maintaining a trusted reputation in the market.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, said: “Atlaslive is constantly exploring this market, learning more about user behaviour, sports preferences, and economic conditions. We’re steadily moving forward and ready to take even bolder steps.

“This year alone, we’ve secured several key partnerships with top local players in the LatAm igaming market. We’ve partnered with major security providers for KYC solutions and integrated local payment systems to meet user needs better. On top of that, we’re working with the best game providers to ensure the best experience possible. We’re ready to share our insights and expertise with partners. Let’s work together to lead the game.”

With a growing team and deep expertise, Atlaslive platform continues to develop delivering top-notch capabilities. One of the standout features is the Bet Builder tool, which allows players to create their customized bets by combining different markets within a single match. This gives users more flexibility and control, making their betting experience even more exciting.

In addition to sportsbook innovations, the Atlaslive Casino Platform offers more than 10,000 casino games, complete with engaging bonuses to enhance player engagement. Atlaslive’s comprehensive offering makes it a full-service provider for igaming operators looking to expand their portfolios.

Atlaslive’s Payment Hub is another key element of the platform, optimizing the payment process with advanced security measures and multiple local payment options. It is more than just a gateway for operators to connect with popular payment methods in their market. It involves a dedicated team that continuously integrates new systems across various regions while also updating, monitoring, and optimizing all payment-related processes.

Alongside optimising payment operations, Atlaslive is equally focused on maintaining the highest standards of security. Atlaslive earned ISO 27001 certification, which proves its strong commitment to keeping security and data protection at the highest level for both partners and their customers. This achievement highlights the company’s determination to maintain a safe platform in the face of the changing industry environment in LatAm and other markets.