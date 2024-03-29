Atlas-IAC wins “Best Sports Betting Provider” and “Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology” at GamingTECH CEE Awards 2024

Atlas-IAC is proud to announce that they have been awarded the “Best Sports Betting Provider” and “Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology” in the last GamingTECH CEE Awards 2024.

Atlas-IAC, a Next-Generation iGaming platform, proudly announces its victory in the categories of “Best Sports Betting Provider Of The Year” and “Rising Star In Sports Betting Technology” at the Prague Gaming & Tech Awards 2024. The GamingTECH Awards annually recognize industry excellence in Central and Eastern Europe.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlas-IAC, expressed gratitude for the recognition: “We are constantly working to bring our partners the best experience of operating a sportsbook — from reimagining existing features to introducing new ones that truly amplify their business. And now we know that hard work always pays off. It’s a huge privilege to be able to feel that way.”

The Atlas-IAC sportsbook, developed in-house, exemplifies the company’s commitment to innovation. It grants complete control over features and allows for rapid and sustainable improvements.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlas-IAC, emphasized the platform’s capabilities: “Atlas-IAC currently offers the most automated sportsbook available in the market. Additionally, we provide all the necessary tools and resources to kickstart your venture in the iGaming industry. Our platform is tailored to suit the individual needs of each operator, providing flexibility in appearance and functionality.”