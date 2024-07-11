Atlantis Paradise Island completes $150m renovation

The resort’s transformation includes updates to the casino, guestrooms, restaurants and lounges.

The Bahamas.- Atlantis Paradise Island has completed a $150m transformation, including updates to the casino, guestrooms, restaurants and lounges.

The Royal at Atlantis, a 1,201-room hotel home to the Atlantis Casino, underwent a transformation that included refashioned guestrooms. The Royal has 120 suites, including 10 Grand Suites, four Presidential Suites and three Royal Suites.

In the 85-table, 700-game casino, four glass sculptures by Dale Chihuly have been renovated with new lights. The carpet and murals throughout the casino have been restored, the central Moon Bar has been upgraded, and there’s a new bar, Bar Sol.

The casino offers various dining options, including Nobu and Silan, the new restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya. The newest dining option at The Cove is Paranza from Michelin-starred chef Michael White.

Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis, said: “Atlantis continuously elevates the guest experience, and recent developments at The Royal, Paranza, and the Atlantis Casino provide guests with upgraded, modern touches while retaining the resort’s integral identity that visitors know and love. Atlantis’ experiential-driven programming allows our guests and visitors to create lifelong memories while visiting the resort and the Bahamas. The new designs throughout Atlantis demonstrate our commitment to providing an unsurpassed vacation experience.”

