Rivers Casino Pittsburgh completes $6.6m renovation ahead of its 15 anniversary

The refresh includes the addition of the new Bridges Ballroom.

US.- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has completed a $6.6m property refresh, which includes the addition of a new ballroom and new amenities at the Pennsylvania destination. The resort, owned and operated by Chicago-based Rush Street Gaming, will mark its 15th anniversary in August.

The project includes the Bridges Ballroom, a 7,044-square-foot second-floor venue with a balcony overlooking the Ohio River. It can be broken down into three smaller rentable spaces ranging from the 1,151-square-foot Fort Duquesne Room to the 4,036-square-foot Fort Pitt Room.

Rivers has added four private meeting rooms as breakout spaces offering an array of configurations. The casino’s largest space, the 25,000-square-foot Event Center, also underwent a refurbishment.

“With the stadiums and other nearby attractions on the North Shore — not to mention our own full-service gaming floor, BetRivers Sportsbook and The Landing Hotel — our events calendar fills up quickly,” said Bud Green, general manager of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. “We’re happy to provide new spaces and more dates for hosting conferences, weddings and special events.”