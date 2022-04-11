Atlantic City casino revenue in 2021 surpassed pre-pandemic levels

The nine licensed operators in Atlantic City have reported $766.8m in revenue for 2021.

US.- Atlantic City casino operators have reported revenue of $766.8m for 2021, a considerable increase compared to $117.5m reported in 2020. The 2021 performance also surpassed that of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, when the nine casinos earned nearly $594m.

The Borgata Casino registered $174m, up from $650,000 in 2020 and the Tropicana Casino $118.7m, up from $18.7m.

Hard Rock’s revenue was $106.8m, Harrah’s Atlantic City reported $99.5m, up from the $8.5m in 2020 and Ocean Resort reported $27.6m, an increase from $21.9m in the prior year. Caesars won $62.1m in 2021, and the Golden Nugget $35.6m.

For Q4, revenue was $174.4m, up 201 per cent increase when compared to the $57m reported in the same period in 2020, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

Atlantic City casino smoking ban gains support

New Jersey bill S264, which proposes to eliminate the smoking ban exception for Atlantic City casinos and simulcasting facilities, appears to be gaining support. The bill, which was referred to the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee early in January, is being sponsored by 35 members of the state Assembly and Senate.

The support covers both parties and all three Republican lawmakers representing Atlantic City in the Statehouse.

