The Star Entertainment Group announces new board appointments

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group Limited has announced the appointment of Deborah Page AM and Toni Thornton as non-executive directors, subject to regulatory approval. According to the company, the appointments are a continuation of the board renewal program announced following the resignations of Gerard Bradley and Sally Pitkin.

In August, the casino operator announced the appointment of Anne Ward and David Foster as non-executive directors.

Page is currently chairman of Pendal Group Limited and a non-executive director at Brickworks Limited, Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited and Service Stream Limited. She will join the board from February 1, 2023 and will be an observer until the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Page said: “I am pleased to be joining the Board of The Star and look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the transformation of the Company over the coming years”.

Thornton is a non-executive director of G8 Education Limited, CS Energy (a Queensland Government energy company) and private companies including Millovate Pty Ltd (a beneficial enterprise established to manage the development of a major precinct in the Moreton Bay Priority Development Area) and Habitat Early Learning. She will join the board immediately as an observer until the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Thornton said: “I am excited to be joining The Star at this important time in its history and to play a role in its remediation and the transformation of its iconic properties in Queensland and NSW”.

The Star’s Chairman Ben Heap said: “On behalf of the Board, I welcome Deborah and Toni during this time of significant organisational and cultural change. They bring a fresh set of skills and diversity of experience to our Board. Deborah and Toni will each play an important role as we continue to remediate and transform The Star.”

The announcement of the new appointments comes amid turbulent times for The Star Entertainment Group. Two of its subsidiaries have received show-cause notices from the Queensland regulator, the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR).

The Star Entertainment Qld Limited has been served notices in its capacity as the licensee of Treasury Brisbane and lessee of The Star Gold Coast. The Star Entertainment Qld Custodian Pty Ltd has been served a notice as the licensee of The Star Gold Coast.

The notices relate to issues arising from the independent external review of the Star’s Queensland casinos undertaken by the Honourable Robert Gotterson AO, from Adam Bell SC’s report for New South Wales, OLGR’s own investigation and the attorney-general’s response.

The Star Entertainment Group has until November 25 to demonstrate why disciplinary action should not be taken.

The company has also been served with a statement of claim for a securities class action at the Supreme Court of Victoria. The action was lodged by Maurice Blackburn, a personal injury and compensation lawyer. The casino operator said it intends to defend itself against the claim.