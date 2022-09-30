Queensland attorney general receives final report on The Star

Shannon Fentiman says the cabinet will now consider the report.

Australia.- Shannon Fentiman, Queensland’s attorney general, has received the report she ordered on The Star Entertainment’s suitability to hold a licence in the state. Fentiman said she has received the final report from the Honourable Robert Gotterson AO KC and that the cabinet will now assess the findings.

She thanked Gotterson and counsel assisting Dr Jonathon Horton KC and Ms Angela Hellewell for their work on the review. The Star Group operates the Treasury Brisbane and The Star Gold Coast casinos, and is building the AU$3.6bn Queen’s Wharf resort development in Brisbane.

The Queen’s Wharf Brisbane development is scheduled to open in stages from the second half of 2023. However, if The Star is deemed unsuitable to continue holding a casino licence, it may not go ahead with the development of the complex.

The project is to include four luxury hotels, 50 new bars and restaurants, a retail area, up to 2,000 residential apartments and the equivalent of 12 football fields of public space. It is expected to host 2,500 slot machines.

The Queensland review was due to look into whether The Star’s failings in New South Wales also occurred in the northern state. It examined Star’s commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) responsibilities, the management of VIP patrons, high rollers and international patrons and the use of China UnionPay debit or credit card facilities and other arrangements to facilitate gambling by Chinese nationals.

In New South Wales, Adam Bell SC’s report into The Star Entertainment concluded that the operator is not suitable to operate casinos there. Geoff Hogg has since resigned as chief executive officer and from all other positions at The Star Entertainment. Robbie Cooke has been named managing director and chief executive officer, with Ben Heap assuming the role of executive chairman on an interim basis until he starts.

The Star Entertainment responds to NICC notice

The Star Entertainment Group has issued a statement in response to the NSW Independent Casino Commission’s (NICC) notice following Adam Bell SC’s report on The Star Sydney.

In the statement signed by Ben Heap, the casino operator stressed that it has taken urgent remedial steps, including taking on more risk, compliance, and security staff, approving upgrades to surveillance technology, permanently ending relationships with junket businesses and closing the Marquee nightclub.

The Star Entertainment Group said it was committed to working with the NICC and doing whatever was necessary to restore The Star Sydney to suitability. It said it has developed a comprehensive remediation plan for a multi-year transformation of governance, accountability and capabilities, culture, and risk and compliance management practices.