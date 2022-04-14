Thailand: special committee on legalisation of IRs to submit findings next month

The special committee that’s studying the possible legalisation of integrated resorts in Thailand will share its findings when the House of Representatives reconvenes next month.

Thailand.- The government committee that is studying the legalisation of gambling in Thailand will release its findings next month, according to a committee member who spoke with the Bangkok Post. The committee led by Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate was formed late last year to consider the feasibility of allowing casinos to help the country recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee consists of 60 members – 15 cabinet representatives and 45 other party representatives. It’s examined possible casino revenues and taxes and measures to deal with illegal gambling and online gambling activities.

The committee has previously suggested that Thailand’s first casino could be in Bangkok or surrounding areas due to the proximity to airports, road connections and hotel infrastructure.

For now, gambling is illegal in Thailand other than through state lotteries and horseracing through the Bangkok Turf Club. Nonetheless, illegal gambling is widespread.

