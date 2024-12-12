Queensland gaming revenue up 11.6% in November

Gaming machine gross revenue was AU$316m (US$201.5m).

Australia.- DWS Hospitality Specialists has reported that gaming revenue in Queensland in November was up 11.6 per cent in year-on-year terms to AU$316m (US$201.5m). The figure was down 0.3 per cen) sequentially. Clubs’ market share was 43.2 per cent and hotels’ share 56.8 per cent.

Metered wins at clubs rose by 14.4 per cent in year-on-year terms, while hotels’ metered wins increased by 9.7 per cent. The majority of local government areas saw an increase in year-on-year terms. Brisbane East had the highest at 16.8 per cent, followed by Townsville (16.3 per cent). In terms of average daily revenue, Logan-Beaudesert, Ipswich and Brisbane South were the highest performers.

Sportsbet urged to remove filters from Snapchat

Meanwhile, a group of federal politicians has called on Sportsbet to immediately stop its ads on Snapchat to prevent children from seeing them. The operator provides filters for the social media app such as branded microphones that include its logo, turning user-generated content into advertising. Critics note that Snapchat estimates that 80 per cent of 13- to 24-year-olds in Australia use its platform.

Under-18 users cannot access the filters but can see them in other users’ stories. The Sportsbet webpage is not available for under 18s. Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young and independent MP Kate Chaney, have argued that the filters normalise gambling and could lead to gambling-harm-related issues.