Philippine senator repeats call for local governments to check for illegal offshore gaming

Senator Gatchalian has said that failure to act against illegal offshore gaming operators could result in legal consequences.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has said local government units (LGUs) play “a crucial role” in enforcing a ban on all offshore gaming operators by year-end. Gatchalian has called on LGUs to monitor activities in their areas, especially gatherings of foreign nationals that might signal offshore gaming operations.

He said some operators had split into smaller groups to avoid detection, citing a recent raid in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, where workers were moved after a hub in Metro Manila was shut down.

Gatchalian said: “Offshore gaming operators became small groups that went into hiding in the provinces. This is where local governments come in, to be vigilant and be alert to such events. LGUs must be vigilant and proactive in addressing these activities. They cannot claim ignorance of what is happening within their areas of responsibility.”

He warned that LGU officials who do not act against illegal offshore gaming operators could face legal consequences. Gatchalian cited the case of Jaime Capil, the former mayor of Pampanga, Porac, who was suspended by the Ombudsman for alleged neglect of duty.

Gatchalian also called for strong cooperation among LGUs, law enforcement agencies, the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to ensure all offshore gaming operator hubs are shut down by 2025.

DILG secretary says 47 offshore gaming operators still operating

Jesus Crispin Remulla, secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), has said that 47 licensed offshore gaming operators are still operating in the Philippines. He said the DILG will begin site inspections on December 15 to ensure operators are in the process of winding down activities following the ban issued under Executive Order (EO) 74.

“They should show that they are winding down their operations. We are also accounting the visas of foreign workers, mostly Chinese nationals,” he said in a television interview. “These two are interconnected. Once POGOs cease operations, they should leave the country because they do not have a valid working visa anymore.”