Tasmanian Greens highlight greyhound deaths

The party has called for reforms.

Australia.- Tasmanian Greens has called for reforms after highlighting 27 greyhound deaths in the state this season, including one animal that was rehomed through the Greyhound Adoption Program (GAP).

Racing minister Jane Howlett defended the industry and said any death, on or off the track, is “heartbreaking for owners and trainers.” According to Pulse Tasmania, Howlett expressed her commitment to ensuring that all three codes of racing (thoroughbred racing, harness racing and greyhound racing) meet animal welfare standards

In February, the state of Tasmania announced a plan focused on integrity, animal welfare, and infrastructure enhancements for the horseracing sector. The announcement came after calls for stricter regulations. An inquiry led by racing integrity expert Ray Murrihy proposed the establishment of minimum welfare standards for racehorses and a more rigorous framework for their rehoming.