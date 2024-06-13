Tabcorp fined US$246k for allowing a minor to gamble in Victoria

A 17-year-old was found to have gambled multiple times.

Australia.- The Melbourne Magistrates’ Court has imposed a fine of AU$370,417 (US$246,945) on Tabcorp after the company admitted to 43 incidents of allowing a minor gambling at venues in Victoria and not adequately supervising its Electronic Betting Terminals.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) brought the charges against Tabcorp in May 2023 after a 17-year-old was found gambling at multiple locations between May 2022 and October 2023. The venues involved were: Albion Charles Hotel, Brunswick Club, Coburg TAB Agency, Cramers Hotel, Doncaster Hotel, Duke of Edinburgh Hotel, Edwardes Lake Hotel, Excelsior Hotel, Northcote, TAB Agency, Olympic Hotel, Parkview Hotel, Preston Hotel and Rose Shamrock & Thistle Hotel.

See also: VGCCC launches explores potential modernisation of bingo regulations

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt AM said: “The breaches committed by Tabcorp are incredibly serious, reflecting a fundamental failure to protect minors from the risks associated with gambling, as well as a lack of vigilance on their part. These failures undermine the integrity and safety of the industry.”

“Gambling providers and their staff are on the frontline of our efforts to prevent underage gambling”, added Ms Kimmitt. It is their duty to rigorously check IDs and supervise gambling activities to ensure minors are not able to access these services. Their vigilance is crucial in safeguarding young people from the harms of gambling.”

“It is imperative that all stakeholders in the gambling industry understand the gravity of this issue and take their responsibilities seriously to prevent such harm. The VGCCC is committed to protecting the community and ensuring that all gambling operations adhere to the highest standards of conduct. We will continue to take decisive action in upholding the safety and wellbeing of our community, particularly when it comes to children.”

See also: VGCCC orders Tabcorp to make most betting terminals cashless