VGCCC orders Tabcorp to make most betting terminals cashless

Around 70 per cent of Tabcorp's EBTs in Victoria will only accept vouchers starting in late January.

The order was made as the VGCCC had recorded repeated cases of minors gambling on Tabcorp’s electronic gambling terminals.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has issued a statewide directive, compelling Tabcorp to transition 70 per cent of its 1,800 Electronic Betting Terminals (EBTs) in Victoria to operate exclusively on a cashless basis.

The directive, effective from late January 2024, comes in the wake of persistent breaches involving minors exploiting the EBTs for gambling activities.

Under the new regulations, Tabcorp’s betting terminals will only accept vouchers, obtained from the counter after rigorous ID checks, for patrons looking to engage in electronic betting. To accept cash bets, Tabcorp’s EBTs must be within five metres of the counter and in line with it.

The VGCCC has also mandated a mystery shopper program to ensure venues adhere to stringent ID verification processes, with non-compliance resulting in escalating penalties for the venues, including a six-month voucher-only mode for EBTs and potential termination of agreements with Tabcorp.

Over the past eight months, the regulator has pressed charges against Tabcorp and nine venues for offences related to minors within gaming areas, underage gambling, and insufficient supervision of EBTs.

The first case, involving the Preston Hotel, resulted in a AU$25,300 fine. The charges against Tabcorp and the remaining eight venues stem from alleged violations of the Gambling Regulation Act 2003 between 8 September 2022 and 20 October 2023.

72 charges have been filed against Tabcorp for allowing minors to gamble and failing to supervise its Electronic Betting Terminals reasonably. A fine of more than a million Australian dollars could be imposed on the operators, while Tabcorp could face a fine of AU$969,236.40 if convicted.

The matter is scheduled for the Melbourne Magistrate court on 24 January 2024.

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt AM said: “It is inexcusable to accept a bet from a minor and tougher actions are required to protect the community, especially children, from gambling harm.

“Venue staff are the first line of defence in protecting minors from gambling. We have taken decisive measures where they have failed to take their responsibilities seriously”.

She added, “These stronger identity checks not only represent an additional barrier to allowing children to gamble but will also help to prevent money laundering.

“The VGCCC will actively monitor these safeguards to reduce harm, and venues should take note and act to uphold their duty to care for the community.”