VGCCC launches explores potential modernisation of bingo regulations

The regulator will examine whether bingo rules are fit for purpose.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has announced an inquiry into the regulation of bingo as it aims to create a more contemporary framework for the game. The regulator plans to listen to industry stakeholders and the public to better understand the sector’s challenges and explore improvements in regulatory and industry practices.

The inquiry will assess whether current bingo rules are adequate, examine the risks associated with cash-based transactions and investigate the allocation of profits to community organisations. According to the VGCCC, bingo generated AU$107m in revenue in 2023, surpassing Keno (AU$61m). The VGCCC has invited interested parties, including customers, industry participants and community organisations, to participate in the inquiry.

VGCCC chair Fran Thorn said: “In recent years, the commercial bingo landscape has modernised, transitioning from traditional paper-based gameplay to electronic enhancements with substantial jackpots.

“Given this evolution, we must assess and address issues of fairness, integrity, and the potential for gambling harm, particularly among at-risk groups such as seniors, First Nations communities, women, and lower-income individuals. Despite regulatory oversight, we continue to receive reports and allegations of unlicensed operators and potentially fraudulent activities.

“This is an opportunity to really understand how bingo works and how it is evolving with technology. We understand the social outlet that bingo provides for many community members. We want to understand the risks, reduce the potential for harm, and put a stop to any behaviours threatening the integrity and fairness of the game.”

