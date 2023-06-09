SJM present at Shandong-Qingdao roadshow

SJM Resorts is participating in Macao Week in Shandong-Qingdao to promote tourism in Macau.

Macau.- SJM Resorts is taking part in the Macao Week in Shandong-Qingdao mega roadshow, organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The event, which started yesterday and will continue until June 12 at the Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center, aims to showcase the tourism offerings of Macau to mainland Chinese residents.

As one of the key participants, SJM will use its booth to highlight its hotels, dining services and other facilities. It says its booth design “draws inspiration from the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort, showcasing a magnificent fusion of European architectural style and Chinoiserie elegance and promote Macau as a world-class tourist destination.”

The company’s mascot, “Sam the Rooster,” will make appearances to engage with attendees and distribute souvenirs, and SJM will offer promotions, discounts and lucky draws.

The Macao Government Tourism Office has reported that the city received over 7.92 million visitors from January to May 10. An estimated 5.11 million arrived from mainland China. In April, tourist arrivals rose 274.7 per cent to 2.27 million. Overnight visitors rose by 550 per cent year-on-year to 1.17 million.

The city has begun to show signs of recovery after two years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic. In May, Macau’s gaming industry generated MOP15.57bn (US$1.93bn) in GGR. The figure was up 5.7 per cent when compared to April and up 365.9 per cent from May 2022. The results were the best since January 2020, before the start of the pandemic.

