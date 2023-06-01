Macau sees rise in flights and cross-border traffic in April

There has been a strong recovery in visitors since the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have reported that the amount of commercial flights and cross-border traffic in April was up 353.6 per cent year-on-year. The number of flights was 2,980, while cross-border vehicle traffic with Hong Kong and mainland China rose 69.1 per cent, reaching 576,243 trips – the majority in light automobiles (538,618 journeys, up 75 per cent).

For the first four months of the year, commercial flight activity in Macau rose by 108.1 per cent compared to last year, accounting for 9,162 trips. Cross-border vehicle traffic rose 65.5 per cent to 2.07 million trips. Applicantiosn for cross-border permits in mainland China picked up after vehicle traffic was opened as Covid-19 measures ended. Hong Kong is still working towards implementing quota-free travel for private vehicles to Macau and Zhuhai via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the city received over 7.92 million visitors from January to May 10. An estimated 5.11 million arrived from mainland China. In April, tourist arrivals rose 274.7 per cent to 2.27 million. Overnight visitors rose by 550 per cent year-on-year to 1.17 million.

