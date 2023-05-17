Macau attracted over 7.92 million visitors between January and May 10

The number of visitors to Macau this year has already exceeded last year’s total.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the city received over 7.92 million visitors from January to May 10. An estimated 5.11 million visitors arrived from mainland China, solidifying the region’s significance as a major feeder market.

Mainland China accounted for nearly 65.4 per cent of all visitor arrivals during the first quarter of 2023 with 3.24 million tourists. In April alone, 2.29 million visitors arrived in Macau, with 1.39 million from China. In the first 10 days of May, the city received more than 690,000 visitor arrivals, of which nearly 70 per cent – or more than 480,000 arrivals – were from the Chinese mainland.

The growth in visitor arrivals is due to the easing of Covid-19-related restrictions in Macau and mainland China earlier this year. Macau’s visitor arrivals in 2022 were the lowest since 1999 at only 5.70m.